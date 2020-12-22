News
Yerevan Council of Elders sets property tax privileges
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

During today’s session, the Council of Elders of Yerevan decided to set privileges for property tax.

Based on the Council’s decision, the privilege will apply to veterans of the Great Patriotic War (WWII), those who fell in the wars in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Afghanistan, those who were wounded during the defense operations in Armenia and Artsakh and died from the injuries in the years that followed the defense operations, first and second group disabled servicemen who became disabled during the wars in Artsakh and Afghanistan, as well as those who were captured or were declared as missing while performing special tasks during military operations or on-duty service on the line of contact with the adversary, or as a result of the operations launched by the adversary.

Persons under this category in Yerevan will be exempt from payment of the property tax that they had to pay until this moment.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
