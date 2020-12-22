News
Tuesday
December 22
News
Artsakh Major General visits 6 conscripts who had been in territory of Azerbaijan for 70 days
Artsakh Major General visits 6 conscripts who had been in territory of Azerbaijan for 70 days
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

Head of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Major General Karen Sargsyan today paid a visit to the Republican Medical Center where there are six conscripts of the Defense Army who had been in a territory having been transferred to Azerbaijan for 70 days.

The head of the Service highly appreciated the endeavors of the heroes of our days and expressed gratitude for their exceptional willpower. After learning about their health, Sargsyan expressed willingness to support them in any way.

On December 20, as a result of search efforts in the territories that are now under the control of Azerbaijan, Armenian servicemen were returned to the Armenian side through the efforts of the State Service for Emergency Situations, the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
