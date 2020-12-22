News
Azerbaijanis give owners of home in Armenia's Vorotan 1 hour to leave premises
Azerbaijanis give owners of home in Armenia's Vorotan 1 hour to leave premises
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Head of the administrative district of the Vorotan village of Syunik Province of Armenia Surik Ohanjanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Azerbaijanis have given the owners of one of the homes in the administrative district an hour to leave the territory, adding that the Azerbaijanis decided that one of the homes also has to be transferred to Azerbaijan after demarcating the territory with the GPS system.

“The Azerbaijanis say it’s their territory, and we say it’s ours. We had gone to negotiate with the Russian border guards and the Azerbaijanis and came to the conclusion that both sides need to leave the territory until the head of the Russian border guards consider the issue with their superiors,” Ohanjanyan said.

Asked about the moods of people in the village, Ohanjanyan said the following: "When the Azerbaijanis come closer and give people an hour to leave, people automatically start panicking.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
