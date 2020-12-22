Armenian opposition member: Today we will stop surrounding government building, but temporarily

We will stop surrounding the government building today, but temporarily. This is what member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan announced during the opposition’s rally at Republic Square in Yerevan.
Manukyan called on government officials to come to their senses and added that they won’t be receiving rewards since the government isn’t going to be able to pay pensions and rewards soon.
Members of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement had given the My Step faction of the National Assembly until 6 p.m. to show up and discuss the current situation with them. "Taking into account that just a crazy traitor is sitting in this [government] building, in order to find solutions to the situation on the ground, we suggest that the My Step faction come—by no later than 18:00—to discuss with us the situation in the country," member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan said.
In addition, the participants of the act of civil disobedience are currently setting up tents to spend the night at Republic Square.