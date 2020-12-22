Armenian defense minister visits MOD peacekeeping brigade

Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan today visited the peacekeeping brigade of the Ministry of Defense.
As reported the Ministry of Defense, Commander of the brigade, Major General Artak Tonoyan presented the organizational and structural features of the brigade and the functions of the humanitarian peacekeeping missions being implemented within the scope of international cooperation.
Highly appreciating the mission being implemented by the servicemen of the peacekeeping brigade, Harutyunyan gave the command of the military unit specific assignments and benchmarked the overriding directions.
During the visit, the defense minister also toured the premises of the military unit.