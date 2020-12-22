Karabakh President makes new appointments

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has signed decrees on new appointments and dismissals.
According to the decrees, Ararat Ohanjanyan has been relieved of the post of Minister of Health and replaced with Mikayel Hayriyan; Kamo Aghajanyan has been relieved of the post of Director of the National Security Service and appointed Representative of the President of Artsakh for Special Assignments; Ashot Hakobjanyan has been relieved of the post of Chief of Police and appointed Representative of the President of Artsakh for Special Assignments.
Based on their applications, Advisors to the President Ruzanna Sargsyan, Emil Babayan and Karen Nersisyan have been dismissed.