Armenia's new economy minister meets with country's diamond cutters and jewelry makers

Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan today met with Armenia’s diamond cutters and jewelry makers

Among the attendees of the meeting were Advisor to the Minister of Economy Gagik Mkrtchyan and Head of the Department for Development of Industry at the Ministry of Economy Armen Yeganyan.

The participants of the meeting particularly discussed issues related to the acquisition of rough diamonds, the export of jewels, customs duties, the Value Added Tax, the periods for record-registration and issuance of the Kimberly Process certificates and the issuance of licenses and notices.

They also attached importance to the cooperation of diamond cutting and jewelry making companies in Armenia and considered the need for the creation of conditions for diamond-cutters and jewelry-makers to be able to use their potential and products.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also touched upon the problems caused as a result of the coronavirus and the issue of jobs and discussed issues related to expansion of the markets. The minister proposed to view the market in Iran as a new and prospective direction for cooperation.