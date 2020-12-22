Armenia Investigative Committee decides to involve Goris mayor as accused

The General Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee of Armenia is conducting an investigation to clarify all the circumstances of the cases of misusing official powers, establishing an unlawful company; violating the rules for preservation and use of subsoil; self-righteousness; deliberately causing medium gravity damage to health and making an attempt to organize and hold an assembly in violation of the procedure established by law on the part of Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan. By the decision of the preliminary investigation body, the criminal cases being investigated by the Investigative Committee in relation to the criminal acts prima facie committed by Arush Arushanyan have been combined into single proceedings, as reported the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
Several circumstances of incidents were established as a result of large-scale investigative and other procedural actions carried out during the preliminary investigation of the criminal cases.
By combination of sufficient evidence that has been obtained, a decision has been made to involve Arush Arushanyan as an accused, and a motion has been filed with the court to select arrest as a pre-trial measure against him.