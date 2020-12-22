Armenian MP: Opposition factions to convene special parliamentary session tomorrow

The opposition Prosperous Armenia faction and the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly will convene a special session tomorrow to discuss lifting of martial law. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction Iveta Tonoyan said at the opposition’s rally at Republic Square in Yerevan today.

“You all know that the incumbent authorities are only trying to restrict the actions of the people by artificially extending martial law. If the deputies of the ruling My Step faction have the audacity to come to parliament, approve the agenda and hold a discussion tomorrow, they might still have the last chance to save face and their future careers,” Tonoyan stated.

According to Tonoyan, the people don’t know most of the deputies of the My Step faction since they have never spoken or thought about the people’s worries over the past two-and-a-half years, but they have received rewards.

“The only thing that most of the deputies of the faction have done is receive salaries and rewards. Instead of speaking to the people, they have cheated and betrayed the people. The person occupying the seat of Prime Minister will be held responsible for this. The people may not love each of the members of the opposition, but they must love the homeland. The people have the chance to fight for the future of their country,” Tonoyan said.