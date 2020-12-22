News
Citizens light bonfire at Republic Square in Yerevan
Citizens light bonfire at Republic Square in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Citizens lit a bonfire at Republic Square where the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement is holding a rally. The participants of the rally are sitting around the bonfire.

Earlier, member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan addressed police officers and declared the following: “The city belongs to citizens who have the right to exercise all of their constitutional rights, including the right to spend the night at Republic Square to express their political protest. Since it’s cold, they have the right to keep warm. So, I ask you to let them place heaters on the street in a civilized manner. We won’t pollute the city. We don’t pollute the city, unlike the authorities of the city which have turned the city into a pigsty.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
