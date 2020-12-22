Armenian opposition's candidate for PM: The important thing is that Nikol Pashinyan resigns

It turned out that the Armenian people are very kind and law-abiding because if any other country was in this kind of a situation, the leader of that country would be out of office in less than three days. This is what candidate of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement for Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan said during the opposition’s rally at Republic Square in Yerevan.
“Nikol Pashinyan led the country to the dire situation during the war. He could have stopped the war soon, but he stopped it at the moment when we Armenians suffered the biggest loss, and he also suffered that loss because he will always be remembered for that. He will also leave office when he causes the greatest damage to our country. We’re currently calm and law-abiding, but he must not stay in power, and we need to take more active steps every day. There will come a moment when we will no longer consider what is right or wrong. The important thing is that he resigns,” Manukyan declared and added that the opposition has developed a certain roadmap.