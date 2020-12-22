Some citizens of Armenia will spend the night at Republic Square in Yerevan

The march that citizens of Armenia held around the government building with the demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ended, after which the participants of the march returned to Republic Square.
Some citizens will spend the night at Republic Square. They have pitched tents, lit a bonfire and are singing Armenian patriotic songs.
Deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Naira Zohrabyan told reporters that she and her fellow MPs are ready to spend the night at Republic Square.
“We’ll stay here until this person understands that Armenia is losing its sovereignty every day so long as he is in power,” she stated.