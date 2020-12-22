News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Some citizens of Armenia will spend the night at Republic Square in Yerevan
Some citizens of Armenia will spend the night at Republic Square in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The march that citizens of Armenia held around the government building with the demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ended, after which the participants of the march returned to Republic Square.

Some citizens will spend the night at Republic Square. They have pitched tents, lit a bonfire and are singing Armenian patriotic songs.

Deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Naira Zohrabyan told reporters that she and her fellow MPs are ready to spend the night at Republic Square.

“We’ll stay here until this person understands that Armenia is losing its sovereignty every day so long as he is in power,” she stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding party leader's calls for using violence
In regard to the prima facie calls for...
 Armenia ex-justice minister gets into dispute with police officers at Republic Square
After long discussions, it was...
 Civil disobedience acts, strikes to continue and rally to be held in Armenia tomorrow
The acts of civil disobedience, workers’ and...
 Armenian opposition's candidate for PM: The important thing is that Nikol Pashinyan resigns
“Nikol Pashinyan led the country to...
 Citizens light bonfire at Republic Square in Yerevan
Earlier, member of the Armenian Revolutionary...
 Armenian MP: Opposition factions to convene special parliamentary session tomorrow
According to Tonoyan, the people...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos