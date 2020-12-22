Armenia ex-justice minister gets into dispute with police officers at Republic Square

A little while ago, ex-justice minister of Armenia Davit Harutyunyan and police officers got into a dispute at Republic Square since one of the traffic zones at Republic Square was open which, according to Harutyunyan, is wrong because there is no point in the struggle of the people, if the road remains open.
“The whole point of the protest is that drivers thinking that they have to drive on the streets understand that they are losing the homeland and that police officers performing their tasks understand that they are making their children miserable,” Harutyunyan said.
After long discussions, it was decided to close that one traffic zone.