Wednesday
December 23
Head of administration of Karabakh's Kashatagh region inviting residents to meeting at university in Armenia tomorrow
Region:Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

Acting head of the administration of Kashatagh region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Mushegh Alaverdyan is inviting residents of Kashatagh to a meeting tomorrow, as reported on the Facebook page of the administration of Kashatagh region.

“The administration of Kashatagh region of Artsakh invites the residents of Kashatagh who evacuated and moved to Armenia to a meeting with acting head of the administration of Kashatagh region Mushegh Alaverdyan at the Armenian-Russian (Slavonic) University on December 23,” the announcement reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
