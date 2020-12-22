Head of administration of Karabakh's Kashatagh region inviting residents to meeting at university in Armenia tomorrow

Acting head of the administration of Kashatagh region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Mushegh Alaverdyan is inviting residents of Kashatagh to a meeting tomorrow, as reported on the Facebook page of the administration of Kashatagh region.
