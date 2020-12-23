Biden announces new appointments to White House

Joe Biden's transition team on Tuesday named six new White House hires, including Bruce Reed, the US president-elect's long-time confidant, to serve as deputy chief of staff, Axios reported
Biden has found a high-profile spot for Reed, who served as one of his vice presidential chiefs of staff, as he navigates increasing challenging diversity concerns while building his Cabinet and West Wing team.
Tuesday's appointments include:
Anne Filipic, who had been the chief operating office at the Obama Foundation, will be the director of management & administration.
Ryan Montoya, a veteran of both Obama campaigns who most recently served as the chief technology officer for the National Basketball Association's Sacramento Kings, will be the director of scheduling & advance.
Gautam Raghavan, a former chief of staff to Rep. Pramila Jayapal, will be the deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel.
Vinay Reddy, who wrote speeches for Biden as vice president before working in a similar role at the NBA, will serve as director of speechwriting.
And Elizabeth Wilkins, a former Supreme Court clerk, will serve as a senior advisor to Klain.