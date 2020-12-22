Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding party leader's calls for using violence

In regard to the prima facie calls for violence that leader of National Security Party Garnik Isagulyan made in the video entitled “The person who executes Nikol needs to be granted the title of National Hero or a reward of one million dollars” and posted on YouTube, the Investigative Committee has instituted a criminal case for actions targeted at incitement of national, racial or religious hatred publicly or by mass media, with violence or threat of violence, and is conducting preliminary investigation, as reported the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
Note: A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the court judgment that has entered into legal force as prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Armenia.