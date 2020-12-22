News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding party leader's calls for using violence
Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding party leader's calls for using violence
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

In regard to the prima facie calls for violence that leader of National Security Party Garnik Isagulyan made in the video entitled “The person who executes Nikol needs to be granted the title of National Hero or a reward of one million dollars” and posted on YouTube, the Investigative Committee has instituted a criminal case for actions targeted at incitement of national, racial or religious hatred publicly or by mass media, with violence or threat of violence, and is conducting preliminary investigation, as reported the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

Note: A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the court judgment that has entered into legal force as prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-justice minister gets into dispute with police officers at Republic Square
After long discussions, it was...
 Some citizens of Armenia will spend the night at Republic Square in Yerevan
Deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction...
 Civil disobedience acts, strikes to continue and rally to be held in Armenia tomorrow
The acts of civil disobedience, workers’ and...
 Armenian opposition's candidate for PM: The important thing is that Nikol Pashinyan resigns
“Nikol Pashinyan led the country to...
 Citizens light bonfire at Republic Square in Yerevan
Earlier, member of the Armenian Revolutionary...
 Armenian MP: Opposition factions to convene special parliamentary session tomorrow
According to Tonoyan, the people...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos