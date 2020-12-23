Hackers managed to steal important information from American businesses, says Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden stated that hackers managed to steal important information from American businesses, CNN reported.
The president-elect also said that the administration of incumbent President Donald Trump should announce who is behind the large-scale cyberattack that has been carried out against federal agencies and US private companies.
Biden slammed Trump and his administration for not making an official attribution, saying it happened on “Donald Trump’s watch” when he was not watching, accusing him of not prioritizing cybersecurity.
According to the president-elect, the American people deserve explanations for such actions, and this means giving a public and clear answer as to who is responsible for that attack.