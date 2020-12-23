News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Hackers managed to steal important information from American businesses, says Biden
Hackers managed to steal important information from American businesses, says Biden
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

US President-elect Joe Biden stated that hackers managed to steal important information from American businesses, CNN reported.

The president-elect also said that the administration of incumbent President Donald Trump should announce who is behind the large-scale cyberattack that has been carried out against federal agencies and US private companies.

Biden slammed Trump and his administration for not making an official attribution, saying it happened on “Donald Trump’s watch” when he was not watching, accusing him of not prioritizing cybersecurity.

According to the president-elect, the American people deserve explanations for such actions, and this means giving a public and clear answer as to who is responsible for that attack.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos