Newspaper: Armenia parliament special session to be convened with agenda of lifting martial law
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Today, at five in the evening, the NA [National Assembly] [opposition] PAP [Prosperous Armenia Party] and BAP [Bright Armenia Party] factions will convene a special session with the agenda of lifting the martial law declared in Armenia since September 27.

The thing is that in the conditions of martial law it is impossible to come up with an initiative to express no confidence in the Prime Minister [Nikol Pashinyan].

If the martial law is managed to be lifted, as the [majority] My Step [faction] members must support it with at least 25 votes, the next step will be to express no confidence in Nikol Pashinyan.

It should be reminded that the parliamentary opposition has tried twice, but the first time the My Step members did not attend the session, and the second time they voted against.
