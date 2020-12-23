Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan’s spirits rise after US embassy survey results

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The government representatives have voluntarily isolated themselves from the society, blocking those who reject them and not communicating with their critics. They have found themselves in a vacuum and listen only to those who butter up to them and admire them.

And the sad thing is that not only the [majority] My Step [parliamentary faction] MPs and CC [ruling Civil Contract Party] members live in this capsule, but also [PM] Nikol Pashinyan has appeared in euphoric ignorance. They give him only positive news and inspire optimism; and not only [his political] teammates do this, but also various embassies.

We were told that the US embassy in Armenia recently provided to the Prime Minister the results of a survey where they noted that the approval rating of My Step is 40 percent, and that of the Prime Minister—60, which greatly raised his spirits.