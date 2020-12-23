News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan’s spirits rise after US embassy survey results
Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan’s spirits rise after US embassy survey results
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The government representatives have voluntarily isolated themselves from the society, blocking those who reject them and not communicating with their critics. They have found themselves in a vacuum and listen only to those who butter up to them and admire them.

And the sad thing is that not only the [majority] My Step [parliamentary faction] MPs and CC [ruling Civil Contract Party] members live in this capsule, but also [PM] Nikol Pashinyan has appeared in euphoric ignorance. They give him only positive news and inspire optimism; and not only [his political] teammates do this, but also various embassies.

We were told that the US embassy in Armenia recently provided to the Prime Minister the results of a survey where they noted that the approval rating of My Step is 40 percent, and that of the Prime Minister—60, which greatly raised his spirits.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia parliament special session to be convened with agenda of lifting martial law
In the conditions of martial law it is impossible to come up with an initiative to express no confidence in PM Nikol Pashinyan…
 Newspaper: There will be large participation from provinces in opposition’s Yerevan rally Tuesday
But the authorities will try to prevent the provincial residents from attending this rally…
 Newspaper: How was Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's Moscow visit?
But one of the purposes of leaving for Moscow was political meetings…
 Pashinyan: Armenia MPs, ministers had voted in favor of Kelbajar being part of Azerbaijan
“Let me remind that in 2010, the RPA, PAP, ARF factions [in parliament] voted for the law,” the Armenian PM wrote on Facebook…
 Armenia PM to Syunik residents: I am coming to look into your eyes, to answer your questions
Pashinyan went on livestream on his way to the province…
 Situation is tense in Armenia’s Syunik
There was a clash between the protesting people of the province and the police…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos