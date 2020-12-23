Newspaper: How many people left, returned to Armenia?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: In January-November of this year, 355,918 passengers left Armenia, whereas 367,434 arrived via Zvartnots airport [in Yerevan]. Zhoghovurd daily was informed about this by the RA Civil Aviation Committee.
In January-November of this year, 16,328 passengers left, whereas 16,019 returned from Shirak airport [of Gyumri].
By the way, let us inform that the number of passengers departing and arriving via both Zvartnots and Shirak airports has decreased compared to last year.
Some experts attribute the decrease in the number of passengers departing and arriving via both airports to the coronavirus.
And some tour operators predict that the risk of coronavirus will disappear by the end of April 2021.
If the Iranian market becomes active, Armenia will be able to have an influx of tourists from the neighboring country as of March.
Armenia’s tour operators hope that an influx of tourists will be recorded in Armenia at least during the holidays.