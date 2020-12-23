Russian military doctors help 100 children in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers have set up multifunctional medical brigades to ensure field work to military doctors in remote settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], the Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD) noted in a statement.
"In total, more than 800 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including 100 children, have received quality medical care at the MOD field hospital," the statement also said.
To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.