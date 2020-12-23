Beglaryan: Karabakh, Armenia ombudsmen prepared 6 closed reports on Azerbaijan killings of Armenian POWs

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 14 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

Armenians stage protest in Burbank, California

Opposition ARF party representative is called to Armenia Investigative Committee to give explanation

Hayastan All Armenian Fund provides temporary housing to more than 100 people displaced from Artsakh’s Hadrut

Diana Galoyan is appointed Rector of Armenian State University of Economics

Snowfall becomes another "surprise" for Yerevan authorities

838 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Newspaper: How many people left, returned to Armenia?

Yerevan city council unable to resume session interrupted Tuesday, lack of quorum

Man kills 3 police officers in France

Russian military doctors help 100 children in Artsakh

World oil prices falling

Armenia PM: The talk about future is one of most important issues today

US President's Twitter account to be transferred to Biden but without followers

Newspaper: Armenia parliament special session to be convened with agenda of lifting martial law

Those demanding premier Pashinyan's resignation spend night at Republic Square in Yerevan

Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan’s spirits rise after US embassy survey results

Biden announces new appointments to White House

Hackers managed to steal important information from American businesses, says Biden

Police urge opposition rally participants not to use Republic Square in Yerevan for purposes not provided by law

Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding party leader's calls for using violence

Putin, Macron discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

US imposes sanctions on Syria President's wife

Head of administration of Karabakh's Kashatagh region inviting residents to meeting at university in Armenia tomorrow

Armenia ex-justice minister gets into dispute with police officers at Republic Square

Some citizens of Armenia will spend the night at Republic Square in Yerevan

Civil disobedience acts, strikes to continue and rally to be held in Armenia tomorrow

Armenian opposition's candidate for PM: The important thing is that Nikol Pashinyan resigns

Protests demanding Armenian PM's resignation in Yerevan, over 1,000 fallen servicemen retrieved so far, 22.12.20 digest

Citizens light bonfire at Republic Square in Yerevan

Armenian MP: Opposition factions to convene special parliamentary session tomorrow

Armenia Investigative Committee decides to involve Goris mayor as accused

Armenian police prohibit officials from exiting government building

Opposition member: Armenia Military Police deputy chief and Operations Service head resign

Mayor of Armenia's Goris released

Armenia's new economy minister meets with country's diamond cutters and jewelry makers

Karabakh President makes new appointments

Armenian defense minister visits MOD peacekeeping brigade

Armenian opposition member: Today we will stop surrounding government building, but temporarily

Azerbaijanis give owners of home in Armenia's Vorotan 1 hour to leave premises

Yerevan policeman demands protesters to take down tent pitched at Republic Square

Artsakh Major General visits 6 conscripts who had been in territory of Azerbaijan for 70 days

Armenia opposition protests continue

Yerevan Council of Elders sets property tax privileges

Yerevan court rules to release Goris mayor

Armenia Military Prosecutor meets with Russian counterpart and head of investigation department

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Turkey sends 60 military to Azerbaijan

Ghazinyan: Armenia prosecutor general told lawyers he will resort to PM Pashinyan’s arrest in case of objective grounds

Armenia civil disobedience participants pitching tents at Republic Square

Deputy chief of staff of Armenian parliament and aide to parliamentary speaker sacked

Armenia Parliament Speaker signs decision on rewarding

Armenia opposition gives ruling bloc faction time until 6pm

ECHR grants another Armenia request for applying interim measure against Azerbaijan

Clash occurs nearby Armenia education ministry building

Armenia Investigative Committee combines cases of Goris mayor into single proceedings

Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs discusses professional involvement with newly appointed minister

Yerevan Council of Elders member says parliament has to postpone adopted law on property tax hike

Armenia opposition candidate for PM calls on army, police to join them

Ardshinbank has improved the terms of money transfers to Russia with the system “SWIFT’’ for individuals

WHO urges countries to report new COVID-19 strain

Ijevan residents close off motorway to Yerevan

Gayane Melkom Melkomyan elected deputy mayor of Yerevan

Azerbaijan to allocate over $ 1 billion for reconstruction in Karabakh

Karabakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan resigns, to hold position in government

Large number of police troops near Sakharov Square in Yerevan

Google and Facebook agree to team up against possible antitrust investigation

Armenia Investigative Committee summons Kajaran mayor

Advocates in a meeting with Prosecutor General of Armenia

Armenia ex-official: Administrative-territorial division can’t be basis for determining borders with another country

Citizens block Armenia government building (PHOTOS)

Rouhani calls for closer engagement with Eurasian Economic Union

Armenia official: Large-scale energy sector programs, reforms have continued in country

Opposition member: Senior Officer of Armenia MOD Conscription and Mobilization Service resigns

Many employees of Yerevan subway join rally for PM Pashinyan's resignation

Citizens block Vanadzor-Yerevan motorway

Armenia protesting attorneys’ march reaches legislature building

Residents of Hin Shen, Mets Shen villages under blockade are not in danger, assures Armenia ruling bloc MP

Trump's supporters to arrange 'second inauguration' for him

Politician: Armenian PM, who was not afraid of death, walks today with 200-300 armed bodyguard

Pentagon ex-chief urges Joe Biden to step up pressure on Turkey

Armenia opposition MP: How can first person of state protect its border if he does not picture what it is?

Civil disobedience being held at Yerevan Republic Square

Armenia PM: I will do everything so that people do not lose opportunity to say their word

Turkish fighters flying over Greek islands

Protesting Armenia lawyers to march to parliament

Three members of Yerevan municipal council leave majority faction

537 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

New participants join Armenia nationwide strike announced by opposition

Congress calls on US intelligence to submit report on Azerbaijan aggression against Artsakh

Karabakh President, Armenia deputy PM discuss restoration of Artsakh infrastructure

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 8 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

Russia emergency ministry sends large batch of humanitarian aid to Karabakh

Saudi Arabia, UAE invest heavily in agreement with Israel

About 43,000 Armenian refugees return to Artsakh so far

Newspaper: There will be large participation from provinces in opposition’s Yerevan rally Tuesday

Biden names additional members to his National Economic Council

Newspaper: How was Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's Moscow visit?

Pashinyan: Armenia MPs, ministers had voted in favor of Kelbajar being part of Azerbaijan