Wednesday
December 23
Man kills 3 police officers in France
Man kills 3 police officers in France
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Three French police officers were shot dead and a fourth wounded when a man opened fire as they arrived at a house in a remote village in response to a call about domestic violence against a woman, police and French media said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The mayor of the nearby French town of Saint-Just said special forces were on the scene following the fatal shooting in the village, said media.

Mayor Francois Chautard said police were called to a report of domestic violence in the village in central France, some 180 km (114 miles) west of the city of Lyon.

When police arrived a 48-year-old man starting shooting at them and then set fire to the house, according to media reports.

The woman, who was the reported victim of domestic violence, sought refuge on the roof of the house and was rescued safely by police.

A police operation was still underway in the village, said French television service BFMTV.
