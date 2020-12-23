News
Yerevan city council unable to resume session interrupted Tuesday, lack of quorum
Yerevan city council unable to resume session interrupted Tuesday, lack of quorum
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Yerevan Council of Elders on Wednesday was supposed to continue its session that started Tuesday and was interrupted, but it could not resume due to the lack of quorum.

Mayor Hayk Marutyan announced a 30-minute intermission until the Council members would attend.

After several heated debates at Tuesday's sitting, members of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) faction had left the sessions’ hall and joined the opposition rally demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

During that time, an incident occurred between the PAP faction members and an employee of the Yerevan Municipality, and they got into a shoving match.
