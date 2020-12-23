838 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 838 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 155,440 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 18 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,691 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 660 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,052, the total respective number so far is 135,638, and the number of people currently being treated is 16,451—which is a drop by 234 in one day.

And 2,953 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 573,167 such tests have been performed to date.