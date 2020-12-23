News
Armenians stage protest in Burbank, California
Armenians stage protest in Burbank, California
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


The supporters of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement of Armenia held a protest Tuesday in Burbank city in Los Angeles County of the US State of California, demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The demonstrators were banners that read, "Nikol, leave [power]!" and "[Ruling bloc] My Step, leave [power]!"

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.  
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
