Hayastan All Armenian Fund provides temporary housing to more than 100 people displaced from Artsakh’s Hadrut
Hayastan All Armenian Fund provides temporary housing to more than 100 people displaced from Artsakh’s Hadrut
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

Due to the war, many people from Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] became homeless leaving all their property and legacy to the enemy. Displaced families from Artsakh continue to stay in Armenia accommodating in different temporary shelters, guest houses and hotels.

The Himnadram will cover the short-term housing and food needs of more than 100 people displaced from Hadrut currently settled in numerous hotels with the hope of leaving all the difficulties behind.

Incidentally, a few days ago the deputy director of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund Ararat Khlghatyan visited Artsakh to meet with State Minister Grigory Martirosyan and Minister of Urban Development Aram Sargsyan. The current status of the Fund’s projects implemented in Artsakh was monitored and the details of new projects were discussed.

“The Himnadram will try to fund the renovation of war-damaged apartments and houses in Artsakh by investing about 2 million USD,” said Haykak Arshamyan, Executive Director of the Fund.

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund continues to stay true to its mission by contributing to the proportional development of Armenia and Artsakh.
Հայերեն
