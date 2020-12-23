Beglaryan: Karabakh, Armenia ombudsmen prepared 6 closed reports on Azerbaijan killings of Armenian POWs

The ombudsmen of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia have prepared six closed reports on the facts of the killings, inhuman treatment of Armenian captives, and the Azerbaijani military’s desecration of the bodies of the dead the during the military aggression from September 27 to November 9. Artak Beglaryan, who is resigning from the post of Artsakh ombudsman Wednesday, stated about this at a press conference.

According to him, these reports were prepared on the basis of open sources, media, and Internet data, these reports are closed because they contain horrific photos and videos, and they have been sent to the relevant government agencies in Armenia and Artsakh, as well as to international organizations, including human rights NGOs and foreign countries.

Beglaryan noted that several human rights organizations had responded and the UN and Council of Europe commissioners for human rights were also conducting respective investigations. But, as per Beglaryan, the international community is largely restrained in its statements in this regard, and it artificially equates, which is absolutely unacceptable. But the good news, according to him, is that the intention to pay a monitoring visit has been publicly announced.

"It would have been good if they had not isolated Karabakh before the [recent Artsakh] war, or visited it during the war; they have done neither one nor the other. We hope that after that they will not politicize visits to unrecognized countries and will fulfill their mandate, regardless of Azerbaijan's destructive position," Artak Beglaryan stated.