News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Beglaryan: Karabakh, Armenia ombudsmen prepared 6 closed reports on Azerbaijan killings of Armenian POWs
Beglaryan: Karabakh, Armenia ombudsmen prepared 6 closed reports on Azerbaijan killings of Armenian POWs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The ombudsmen of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia have prepared six closed reports on the facts of the killings, inhuman treatment of Armenian captives, and the Azerbaijani military’s desecration of the bodies of the dead the during the military aggression from September 27 to November 9. Artak Beglaryan, who is resigning from the post of Artsakh ombudsman Wednesday, stated about this at a press conference.

According to him, these reports were prepared on the basis of open sources, media, and Internet data, these reports are closed because they contain horrific photos and videos, and they have been sent to the relevant government agencies in Armenia and Artsakh, as well as to international organizations, including human rights NGOs and foreign countries.

Beglaryan noted that several human rights organizations had responded and the UN and Council of Europe commissioners for human rights were also conducting respective investigations. But, as per Beglaryan, the international community is largely restrained in its statements in this regard, and it artificially equates, which is absolutely unacceptable. But the good news, according to him, is that the intention to pay a monitoring visit has been publicly announced.

"It would have been good if they had not isolated Karabakh before the [recent Artsakh] war, or visited it during the war; they have done neither one nor the other. We hope that after that they will not politicize visits to unrecognized countries and will fulfill their mandate, regardless of Azerbaijan's destructive position," Artak Beglaryan stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 14 Armenian soldiers found during search operation
In the Hadrut and Jabrayil regions…
 Hayastan All Armenian Fund provides temporary housing to more than 100 people displaced from Artsakh’s Hadrut
A few days ago, the Fund’s deputy director visited Artsakh to meet with the State Minister and the Minister of Urban Development…
 Russian military doctors help 100 children in Artsakh
At the field hospital of the Russian Ministry of Defense…
 Putin, Macron discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
The parties affirmed their...
 Azerbaijanis give owners of home in Armenia's Vorotan 1 hour to leave premises
Head of the administrative district of the...
 Artsakh Major General visits 6 conscripts who had been in territory of Azerbaijan for 70 days
On December 20, as a result of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos