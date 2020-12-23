Ombudsman: 40,000 Artsakh residents are left homeless as result of Azerbaijan aggression

Forty thousand residents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were left homeless as a result of Azerbaijan's military aggression and subsequent arrangements. Artak Beglaryan, who is resigning from the post of Artsakh ombudsman Wednesday, stated about this at a press conference.

According to him, two-thirds of the aforesaid residents were left homeless as a result of the military aggression, missile or air strikes, and occupation of their places of residence, and the one-third were left homeless due to political arrangements as a result of which several territories of Artsakh passed to Azerbaijan.

Beglaryan noted that a number of assistance programs are underway for these people, and the President of Artsakh promised to solve their housing issue within three years.

According to Artak Beglaryan, social and psychological traumas are a chronic neglected problem, as tens of thousands of people, relatives of the dead and missing, captives, and children need rehabilitation, and there is a need to establish institutional mechanisms through the state to address these social and psychological traumas.