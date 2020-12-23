Artsakh ombudsman: At least 60 civilians killed due to Azerbaijan military aggression

At least 60 civilians were killed as a result of Azerbaijan’s military aggression, from September 27-to November 9. Artak Beglaryan, who is resigning from the post of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) ombudsman Wednesday, stated about this at a press conference.

He noted that a report has been prepared on the civilian casualties, it is planned to be published today, and it includes the names of these civilian casualties and some circumstances of their deaths.

According to Beglaryan, 39 civilians were killed as a result of the recent hostilities—i.e., due direct hits by missiles, shells and bombs—, the rest are known to have been killed in captivity or in the occupied territories, most of these bodies have been found, and there are other details that are being verified.

Beglaryan stressed the need to give status to the civilian casualties so that their family members can receive support and social benefits.

Artak Beglaryan added that nearly 40 civilians have gone missing during or after the recent Artsakh war, there is evidence of capture of several civilians, and at least 163 civilians were injured.