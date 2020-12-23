News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Artsakh ombudsman: At least 60 civilians killed due to Azerbaijan military aggression
Artsakh ombudsman: At least 60 civilians killed due to Azerbaijan military aggression
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At least 60 civilians were killed as a result of Azerbaijan’s military aggression, from September 27-to November 9. Artak Beglaryan, who is resigning from the post of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) ombudsman Wednesday, stated about this at a press conference.

He noted that a report has been prepared on the civilian casualties, it is planned to be published today, and it includes the names of these civilian casualties and some circumstances of their deaths.

According to Beglaryan, 39 civilians were killed as a result of the recent hostilities—i.e., due direct hits by missiles, shells and bombs—, the rest are known to have been killed in captivity or in the occupied territories, most of these bodies have been found, and there are other details that are being verified.

Beglaryan stressed the need to give status to the civilian casualties so that their family members can receive support and social benefits.

Artak Beglaryan added that nearly 40 civilians have gone missing during or after the recent Artsakh war, there is evidence of capture of several civilians, and at least 163 civilians were injured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia Party supports establishment of another Russian military base in country
According to the party leader, even if the entire state budget of the country is directed to defense needs, these means will be insufficient to resolve all security issues on its own…
 Valence city council of France: Artsakh’s independence seems legally strong, legitimate, fair more than ever
The embassy of Armenia in France has presented the resolution of the municipal council of Valence on the need for Artsakh’s recognition by France and the international community…
 Vaezi says Iran-Azerbaijan border always been border of peace, friendship
Vaezi called his meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev...
 Regional Council of Occitanie adopts resolution in support of Artsakh-Armenians
The Regional Council also states that...
 Ombudsman: Artsakh Republic is unrecognized but independent state
And all its authorities function despite the considerable human and material losses…
 Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan hides real number of captured Armenians
Azerbaijan has so far returned 53 Armenian POWs…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos