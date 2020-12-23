News
Bright Armenia Party supports establishment of another Russian military base in country
Bright Armenia Party supports establishment of another Russian military base in country
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Back on December 5, I announced the need to update our legal framework by signing a new security agreement with our strategic partner, the Russian Federation, and then the well-known events in Syunik [Province] took place. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party (BAP) and head of its parliamentary faction, said this at a press conference Wednesday.

According to him, the BAP lawmakers paid a study visit to the Syunik communities at whose borders Azerbaijani army positions have appeared after the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.

Summing up the results of the visit, the BP considered it necessary to raise a number of issues. "The key question is what our new security agreement with the Russian Federation should be like. In our opinion, in order to ensure Armenia's security, it is necessary to start negotiations on the establishment of a new Russian military base in Syunik Province," Marukyan stressed.

According to the politician, the most important issue now is to ensure the security of Syunik, as the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces are now located in the immediate vicinity of the settlements of this province.

The MP also drew attention to the fact that the Azerbaijani authorities plan to increase their military budget to up to $2.7 billion in 2021, which exceeds the 2020 figure.

The BAP leader also recalled that after the recent war, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that the Karabakh issue is "resolved", but despite that, Baku continues to arm itself. "Azerbaijan is preparing for new adventurisms. To meet these challenges, it is necessary to start negotiations on signing a new agreement with Russia and establishing a [Russian] military base in Syunik. We already have such an experience; the Russian 102nd military base [in Gyumri] has been providing security for many years. Peacekeepers in Karabakh can receive supplies more easily and quickly from Syunik than from Gyumri," Edmon Marukyan explained.

According to the head of the Bright Armenia Party, even if the entire state budget of the country is directed to defense needs, these means will be insufficient to resolve all security issues on its own.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
