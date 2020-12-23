News
Ombudsman: Artsakh Republic is unrecognized but independent state
Ombudsman: Artsakh Republic is unrecognized but independent state
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Nothing has changed for the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in terms of citizenship. Artak Beglaryan, who is resigning from the post of Artsakh ombudsman Wednesday, stated about this at a press conference.

Answering the question as to whether there were changes in the citizenship of Artsakh, the ombudsman stressed that its people remain citizens of Artsakh, the citizenship of Armenia is valid for those traveling abroad, the Artsakh Republic is an unrecognized but independent state, and all its authorities function despite the considerable human and material losses as a result of the recent war.

And commenting on the international community's response to the military aggression and the use of prohibited weapons by Azerbaijan, the ombudsman reminded that Artsakh had always warned about Baku's aggressive intentions, as well as the fact that the restraint mechanisms were not working. "In this sense, the international community has not fulfilled its obligations. It was obvious that Azerbaijan was preparing not only for war, but also for large-scale crimes against humanity; this was the goal of the many years of propaganda against Armenians," Beglaryan concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
