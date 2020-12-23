Macron comments on killing of gendarmes in Puy-de-Dome shooting

French President Emmanuel Macron commented on the drama of the murder of gendarmes in Puy-de-Dome.
Three people were killed and one was injured in a shooting.
“To protect us, our forces risk their lives,” President Emmanuel Macron said of the officers on Twitter. “They are our heroes.”
On Wednesday night, the gendarmes received reports of domestic violence. Arriving at the scene, they tried to rescue a woman who had taken refuge on the roof of the house. A 48-year-old man who was in the house opened fire. Three gendarmes were killed and one was injured in a shooting.
The shooter fled the scene of the crime. More than 300 law enforcement officers were mobilized to find him.