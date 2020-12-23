News
Opposition party leader: President should represent Armenia in international arena
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


In any case, Armenia should have its representative in the international arena, and the President of Armenia should be that representative. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party (BAP) and head of its parliamentary faction, said this at a press conference Wednesday.

According to the politician, the Prime Minister has failed and must definitely resign, but he can’t represent the country in the international arena even before his resignation. Marukyan recalled that even though the Prime Minister of Armenia was absent during the recent meeting of the heads of states of CIS countries for an excusable reason, he was absent, but the President of Azerbaijan participated in the meeting.

“My political party recommends authorizing the President to lead negotiations on behalf of the Armenian authorities,” the parliamentarian clarified.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
