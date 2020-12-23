Kajaran town mayor is summoned to Armenia Investigative Committee

The mayor of Kajaran town, Manvel Paramazyan, was summoned to the Investigative Committee of Armenia for an interview Wednesday.
At this moment, a large number of his supporters have gathered at the courtyard of the Committee building.
It is assumed that Paramazyan will be interviewed along the lines of the criminal case initiated on charges of organizing and holding illegal rallies.
The mayor of Goris town, Arush Arushanyan, has been charged within the framework of this criminal case, and a petition for his being remanded in custody has been submitted to the court.
All the community leaders of Syunik Province, including the mayor of Kajaran, demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.