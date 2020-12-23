News
News
Incident take place in courtyard of Armenia Investigative Committee, Kajaran mayor resolves issue
Incident take place in courtyard of Armenia Investigative Committee, Kajaran mayor resolves issue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


An incident took place between a taxi driver and a large number of supporters of Mayor of Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan in the yard of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

The taxi driver wanted to drive on the road in front of the building of the Investigative Committee, but the supporters had shut the road down.

The mayor of Kajaran solved the situation.

The mayor of Kajaran town, Manvel Paramazyan, was summoned to the Investigative Committee of Armenia for an interview Wednesday.

At this moment, a large number of his supporters have gathered at the courtyard of the Committee building.

It is assumed that Paramazyan will be interviewed along the lines of the criminal case initiated on charges of organizing and holding illegal rallies.

The mayor of Goris town, Arush Arushanyan, has been charged within the framework of this criminal case, and a petition for his being remanded in custody has been submitted to the court.

All the community leaders of Syunik Province, including the mayor of Kajaran, demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
