Turkey sentences journalist Can Dundar to 27 years in prison
Turkey sentences journalist Can Dundar to 27 years in prison
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish journalist Can Dundar has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in prison for allegedly supporting terrorism and military or political espionage, TASS reports.

The court found the media employee guilty of obtaining and disclosing classified information on the truck movements of the National Intelligence Organization, for which he was sentenced to 18 years and 9 months. Dundar was also sentenced to 18 years and 9 months for assisting the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

Dundar lives in Germany, Hurriyet reports. He did not attend the hearing. Ankara demands Berlin to extradite the defendant. Moreover, he was put on the wanted list by Interpol, initiated by Turkey in 2018.

According to the prosecution, editor-in-chief of Turkish daily newspaper Cumhuriyet Dundar received information in 2015 that the Turkish intelligence allegedly supplied the Islamist militants in Syria with weapons, delivering them to the neighboring country by trucks. The journalist was arrested after the publication of the corresponding article in November 2015. The court released him on recognizance not to leave in February 2016, due to violations during his arrest. An unsuccessful attempt was made on Dundar in May of the same year, and in June he left Turkey, choosing Germany as his temporary residence.

In total, 17 people were accused in this case. Some of them have been released by now, some have received prison terms. The defendants were found guilty of aiding extremist organizations and propaganda of terrorism as well.
