Valence city council of France: Artsakh’s independence seems legally strong, legitimate, fair more than ever
Valence city council of France: Artsakh’s independence seems legally strong, legitimate, fair more than ever
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The embassy of Armenia in France has presented the resolution of the municipal council of Valence on the need for Artsakh’s recognition by France and the international community.

"The independence of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic seems legally strong, legitimate, and fair more than ever.

Based on the proposal of the resolution submitted by the elected members of the city council of Valence, after the debates, [the council] adopts the following appeal:

Article 1. that the French diplomacy reconsider its strategy and adopt the following position: France recognizes the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh). France provides diplomatic assistance to the authorities of Armenia and Artsakh and is engaged in leading the European and international community to the recognition of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh).

Article 2. This decision will be addressed to the President of the French Republic and the Government of France," the aforesaid resolution reads in particular.
