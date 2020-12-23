New feature in Google Chrome browser for smartphones

The developers of the Google Chrome mobile browser have implemented support for the Google Assistant, RIA Novosti reports referring to AndroidPolice.
The technology has replaced the old voice search in Chrome. Users did not like the latter much due to numerous errors. There arose problems, for example, when trying to find information in Russian by voice, if English was selected as the system language on the smartphone.
Voice search based on Google Assistant can be activated in the stable build Chrome 87. To enable the browser in the search bar, enter chrome://flags/#omnibox-assistant-voice-search and restart the program.