News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
New feature in Google Chrome browser for smartphones
New feature in Google Chrome browser for smartphones
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The developers of the Google Chrome mobile browser have implemented support for the Google Assistant, RIA Novosti reports referring to AndroidPolice.

The technology has replaced the old voice search in Chrome. Users did not like the latter much due to numerous errors. There arose problems, for example, when trying to find information in Russian by voice, if English was selected as the system language on the smartphone.

Voice search based on Google Assistant can be activated in the stable build Chrome 87. To enable the browser in the search bar, enter chrome://flags/#omnibox-assistant-voice-search and restart the program.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Google and Facebook agree to team up against possible antitrust investigation
The publication provides an unedited version of the lawsuit filed by 10 states against Google last week...
 Bitcoin is trading at $ 24,000
Bitcoin accounts for 66.1% of the total global cryptocurrency market...
 Bitcoin price breaks third all-time record in a day
Bitcoin accounts for approximately 65.6% of the total global cryptocurrency market...
 Bitcoin prices rising moderately
Bitcoin accounts for 62.5% of the total global cryptocurrency market...
 Google employees to work from home until September 2021
In July of this year...
 Armenia high-tech industry minister meets with Russia-based Armenian businessmen
During a meeting with the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos