ARF party youth throw snowballs at Armenia PM Pashinyan's motorcade

YEREVAN. – A little while ago, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's motorcade came out of the main building of the government of Armenia, and a group of members of the student union of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party threw snowballs toward this motorcade and started shouting—over the loudspeaker—"Nikol, the traitor!" and "Nikol, leave [power]!"
The police tried to hinder the protesters as well as their free movement, not allowing them to walk next to this government building.
Subsequently, a war of words broke out between these activists and the police.