News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
ARF party youth throw snowballs at Armenia PM Pashinyan's motorcade
ARF party youth throw snowballs at Armenia PM Pashinyan's motorcade
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – A little while ago, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's motorcade came out of the main building of the government of Armenia, and a group of members of the student union of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party threw snowballs toward this motorcade and started shouting—over the loudspeaker—"Nikol, the traitor!" and "Nikol, leave [power]!"

The police tried to hinder the protesters as well as their free movement, not allowing them to walk next to this government building.

Subsequently, a war of words broke out between these activists and the police.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Special Investigation Service summons Artur Vanetsyan to interview at hour of rally
According to Vanetsyan, investigation...
 Opposition rally resumes at Republic Square in Yerevan
The participants in Tuesday’s rally had announced that they will continue Wednesday their acts of civil disobedience…
 Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation marching to Republic Square in Yerevan (LIVE)
Yesterday and today the opposition...
 Incident take place in courtyard of Armenia Investigative Committee, Kajaran mayor resolves issue
The mayor of Goris town, Arush Arushanyan...
 Kajaran town mayor is summoned to Armenia Investigative Committee
His supporters have gathered at the courtyard…
 Armenians stage protest in Burbank, California
Demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos