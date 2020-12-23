News
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.24 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 636.78 (down by AMD 0.28), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 700.54 (up by AMD 1.05), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.93 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 432.66, AMD 31,515.46 and AMD 17,108.44, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
