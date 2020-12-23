Opposition rally resumes at Republic Square in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – The rally of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement, and demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has resumed Wednesday at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan.
It was snowing in the Armenian capital virtually all day today and it is quite cold, but the snowfall has stopped.
The participants in Tuesday’s rally had announced that they will continue Wednesday their acts of civil disobedience—such as labor strike and boycotting of school classes—which they had started yesterday.
Despite the snowfall all night, some of these activists had spent the night at Republic Square, where tents have been pitched and stoves have been set up to keep warm.