Armenia National Academy of Sciences international scientific-educational center has new director

During today’s session, the presidency of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia unanimously elected Candidate of Economic Sciences Armen Sargsyan Director of the International Center for Science and Education at the National Academy of Sciences.
Armen Sargsyan was born in 1986. In 2008, he graduated from the Armenian State University of Economics, and in 2011, he was ranked Candidate of Economic Sciences.
He has also obtained a Master’s Degree in Jurisprudence from the International Center for Science and Education at the National Academy of Sciences.
Since October 2020, he was the acting Director of the International Center for Science and Education.