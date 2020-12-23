News
Wednesday
December 23
Wednesday
December 23
Armenia to assume chairmanship of Regional Alliance of Labor Inspections of CIS and Mongolia in 2021
Armenia to assume chairmanship of Regional Alliance of Labor Inspections of CIS and Mongolia in 2021
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

In 2021, Armenia will assume the chairmanship of the Regional Alliance of Labor Inspections of the Commonwealth of Independent States and Mongolia (RALI CIS and Mongolia). Moreover, next year, Armenia will host the Main Conference of the Alliance. The decision was adopted during the Main Conference of the Alliance today, as reported the Health and Labor Inspectorate of Armenia.

Akmady Sarbasov, representative of Kazakhstan (chairing the Main Conference), particularly touched upon the actions of the Health and Labor Inspectorate of Armenia for the creation of a unified information platform for the Alliance.

Head of the Health and Labor Inspectorate of Armenia Hakob Avagyan considered assumption of the chairmanship of the Alliance a big responsibility and expressed gratitude for the trust. In his speech, Avagyan noted that even though the passing year was a hard year for the Inspectorate, it carried out large-scale activities.

Deputy Head of the Federal Service for Labor and Employment of the Russian Federation, Vice-President of the International Association of Labor Inspections Ivan Shklovets voiced hope that several new innovative digitization projects will be introduced on the spot in Armenia next year.
