Armenia Investigative Committee summons ARF-D member Ishkhan Saghatelyan

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has issued the following press release:
“During the rally held at Republic Square on December 22, representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan made statements on using violence against deputies of the National Assembly of Armenia or obliging them to commit or not commit any act arising from their powers through the threat of use of violence. In regard to this, due to the need to verify the lawfulness and sufficiency of grounds for institution of a criminal case under the elements of crime provided for by Article 301.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia, the Investigative Committee is preparing a report, within the scope of which, on December 23, 2020, Ishkhan Saghatelyan was summoned to the Division for Investigation of Heavy Crimes of the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee in Yerevan for an explanation and gave an explanation about the circumstances behind the incident.”