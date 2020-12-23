Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker meets with newly appointed head of ICRC Delegation

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Vahe Enfiajyan today met with newly appointed Head of the Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Armenia Thierry Ribo.

Enfiajyan greeted the guest, congratulated him on assuming office and wished him success.

Attaching importance to the Delegation’s activities in Armenia in the difficult situation this year, Enfiajyan expressed his gratitude to the Delegation for the withdrawal of the bodies of servicemen killed during the hostilities along the entire length of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border as a result of the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression that was unleashed on September 27, the search for missing and wounded persons, the clarification of the fates of prisoners of war and other persons who are being kept, etc.

Thierry Ribo provided details about the activities that the ICRC has carried out after the war and informed that the ICRC has participated in the search for missing persons and the detection of bodies as a neutral and impartial organization and has met with Armenian prisoners of war. He also assured that the ICRC will continue its intermediary humanitarian mission.