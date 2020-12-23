News
Wednesday
December 23
Turkish parliament extends deployment of troops in Libya and Afghanistan for 18 months
Turkish parliament extends deployment of troops in Libya and Afghanistan for 18 months
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Turkish parliament has extended the deployment of Turkish troops in Libya and Afghanistan for 18 months, Evrensel newspaper reported.

The bill on Libya recalls the support that the Turkey-backed Government of National Accord in Libya has asked for.

The opposition voted against the bill.

The bill has given President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan the opportunity to send Turkish troops abroad for military operations.

The Turkish parliament also gave consent to the bill on extending the period of presence of Turkish troops in Afghanistan.
