Armenia Investigative Committee representatives meet with Russian counterparts

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Hayk Grigoryan and Vice-Chairman, Head of the General Department for Military Investigation Artak Krkyasharyan today received Head of the Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Southern Military District Sergey Arefev and Military Prosecutor of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation Sergey Kolomiets who are on a working visit to Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
A broad range of issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.
The parties attached importance to the increase of effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation, the provision of legal aid under criminal cases in case of need, as well as the conduct of international inquiries and exchange of operative information in short periods of time.