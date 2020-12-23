Armenian opposition member calls on rally participants to encircle government building tomorrow

Today we had planned to not give Nikol Pashinyan a chance to exit the government building until there was an agreement and specific conditions for his resignation. This is what member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan said during the opposition’s rally taking place at Republic Square in Yerevan, adding the following:

“In the afternoon, Pashinyan got scared of staying in the building and left. We could have declared that we will encircle the government building today, but we wouldn’t achieve our result. Tomorrow the government will hold a session at 11 a.m., and it will be the last session of the year for the government headed by Nikol Pashinyan. I call on everyone who has participated in the rallies and has stated that we need to act quickly to encircle the government building from all sides starting from 10 a.m. tomorrow so that government officials don’t have a chance to enter or exit. Nikol Pashinyan must be deprived of the opportunity to hold a government session,” Manukyan declared and emphasized that the sitting strike continues and the tents will remain pitched.

This marked the end of the opposition’s rally.