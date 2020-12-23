Armenian court provides attorney with decision on engaging Goris mayor as accused

The court provided the decision on engaging Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan as an accused to his attorney Armen Melkonyan.
After exiting the Investigative Committee today, Melkonyan told reporters that the instituted criminal cases have nothing to do with Arushanyan and that the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction will examine the motion of the preliminary investigation body to choose detention as a pre-trial measure for Arushanyan tomorrow.
During this period, many residents of Syunik Province supporting the mayor, as well as the mayors of several cities of Syunik Province had gathered in the courtyard of the Investigative Committee.
The mayor of Goris is charged with organizing illegal assemblies.
Mayor of Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan was also charged today. His attorney Yervand Varosyan informed that his client is charged under a criminal case instituted eight months ago. He also stressed that Paramazyan has nothing to do with the criminal case and stated that this is political revenge.