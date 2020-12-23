News
Giorgi Gakharia: Number of players in region increased after recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh
Giorgi Gakharia: Number of players in region increased after recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The number of players in the region has increased as a result of the recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh, and in the current situation, reinforcing the presence of strategic partners in the region is in the interests of Tbilisi. This is what Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia.

“Today we need to assess and talk about the situation in the region very carefully since the ultimate outcome of all this isn’t clear to anyone. This will take time. However, it is unequivocally clear that Georgia needs to do everything possible in order to reinforce the presence of its strategic partners in the region in order to strengthen the country’s security and its interests in the region. The outcome of the recent development was that the number of players in the region increased,” Gakharia said, Georgia Online reported.

According to him, in regard to the development of events in Nagorno-Karabakh, Georgia “succeeded in maintaining neutrality which allowed to maintain friendly and neighborly relations with neighbors.”
